Hundreds of people in line at job fair in Cathedral City

By 9 a.m. over 200 people were lined up outside Mary Pickford Theater in Cathedral City.

Agua Caliente is holding a job fair for their new Cathedral City casino until 1 p.m. Monday, July 27.

People started lining up at 6 a.m. Even though the line looks long it is moving very fast. Interviews are taking less than 15 minutes.

Coming up tonight on KESQ we will bring you more information and we speak with several people in line before and after their interviews.

It's not too late for you to head over to Mary Pickford Theater located at: 36850 Pickfair St, Cathedral City, CA 92234