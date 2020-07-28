Skip to Content
CalFire adds screening plan for crews fighting fires during coronavirus pandemic

FIRE

As fire season ramps up larger fires have become inevitable throughout California. Fighting larger fires means having to create basecamps for crews to spend their downtime. CalFire created its newest plan, which is also tailored to undergoing operations during a pandemic.

Basecamps will have Mass Fever Screening Systems, which allow crews to walk through as they are monitored through thermal imaging. The system detects elevated temperatures, and creates a realistic approach to screening several people at a time.

Coming up at 5 p.m. we're speaking with CalFire to get more information on base camp screening, and other precautions taken to prevent COVID-19 from infiltrating the effort to fight fires.

Shelby Nelson

Shelby Nelson is a News Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. She joined our team in September 2019 after living in San Francisco for 6 years. Learn more about Shelby here.

