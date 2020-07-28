CalFire adds screening plan for crews fighting fires during coronavirus pandemic

News

As fire season ramps up larger fires have become inevitable throughout California. Fighting larger fires means having to create basecamps for crews to spend their downtime. CalFire created its newest plan, which is also tailored to undergoing operations during a pandemic.

Basecamps will have Mass Fever Screening Systems, which allow crews to walk through as they are monitored through thermal imaging. The system detects elevated temperatures, and creates a realistic approach to screening several people at a time.

Coming up at 5 p.m. we're speaking with CalFire to get more information on base camp screening, and other precautions taken to prevent COVID-19 from infiltrating the effort to fight fires.