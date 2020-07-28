Traffic slowed on I-10 near Dillon Rd after big rig rolls over on westbound side

News

A big rig rolled over on the westbound side of Interstate 10 east of Dillon Road in Coachella Tuesday afternoon.

The driver told News Channel 3 he is okay, however, both lanes on the westbound side are blocked by the big rig on its side.

Traffic is flowing as cars are getting around the accident on the shoulder of the highway.

Crews are on scene providing traffic control and attempting to move the big rig to open up one of the lanes.

