Cathedral City council to discuss short term vacation rental policy at special meeting

Cathedral City’s short term vacation rental policy is set to be discussed Wednesday morning in a special meeting.

Cathedral City originally placed a temporary ban on all short term vacation rentals back when the pandemic began. That order, however, was rescinded on June 12th. Since that date, short term vacation rentals have been allowed to operate within the city.

City officials said this decision was aligned with what the state and county was recommending and allowing at that time.

The debate around vacation rentals in Cathedral City started well before COVID-19. According to the agenda, it appears the city will also be discussing their short term vacation rental policy in general, what rules, regulations and enforcement policies should apply moving forward.

The meeting begins at 8 a.m. and residents can watch live on the City's website at www.cathedralcity.gov or on Spectrum Cable Channel 17.