FIND Food Bank is calling for hundreds of more volunteers

News Channel 3 spoke with Debbie Espinosa at FIND Food Bank on the need for more volunteers.

"What's really concerning us right now is that because the shelter at home orders are still in place for those over the age 65 and high risk, our volunteers have not come back to us in the amount we need in order to keep filling the need," Espinosa said.

After the first stay at home order, FIND Food Bank lost 75 percent of its volunteer corps. The National Guard has been helping fill that need since March but their time at FIND Food Bank might be coming to an end.

"The National Guard is here and they've been fantastic but they're not going to be here forever," she said. "We're getting the information that they may be leaving us towards the end of August maybe going into September but we need to start getting our volunteers trained and refilled now," she added.

FIND Food Bank is trying to find people 17 to 64 years old to help pack food in the warehouse.

Corporate groups are also encouraged to volunteer at FIND Food Bank.

To learn more about how you can help FIND Food Bank and volunteer your time visit: http://www.findfoodbank.org/volunteer/