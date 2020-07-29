Firefighters battle tamarisk tree fire in Bermuda Dunes

News

Firefighters were battling a tamarisk tree fire along the Union Pacific railroad tracks in Bermuda Dunes early Wednesday morning.

The flames were reported at 4:04 a.m. between the railroad tracks and Country Club Drive near the Bermuda Dunes Airport approximately a mile east of Washington Street.

The California Highway Patrol closed Country Club Drive between Jefferson Street and Adams Street while firefighters work to put out the flames.

Freeway traffic on Interstate 10 was not impacted by the fire, but at least two Union Pacific freight trains were seen stopped on the tracks just west of the fire scene.

There were no immediate details on any injuries or a cause.

Firefighters have tended to several other fires in the same area in the past started from homeless encampments.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for new information.