today at 2:22 pm
Published 2:08 pm

Eastbound Hwy 60 shut down in Beaumont due to growing wildfire

rabbit fire

CalTrans has shut down the eastbound side of Highway 60 a bit west of the Interstate 10 split due to a growing wildfire in the area.

The fire was first reported at 12:51 p.m. near Highway 60 and Jack Rabbit Trail. The blaze has since grown to 35 acres of light vegetation involved.

There is also an RV on fire, according to Cal Fire.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Jesus Reyes

