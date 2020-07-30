Eastbound Hwy 60 shut down in Beaumont due to growing wildfire

News

CalTrans has shut down the eastbound side of Highway 60 a bit west of the Interstate 10 split due to a growing wildfire in the area.

Update: all EB lanes closed. WB 1-lane open. https://t.co/oRoigPlzoU — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) July 30, 2020

The fire was first reported at 12:51 p.m. near Highway 60 and Jack Rabbit Trail. The blaze has since grown to 35 acres of light vegetation involved.

There is also an RV on fire, according to Cal Fire.

Wildland Fire: RPT @ 12:53 p.m. Hwy 60 X Jack Rabbit Trl. Beaumont. One RV and 5 acres of light vegetation involved, moderate rate of spread. No injuries. 2 BC, 8 ENG, 2 CREWS, 1 DOZER, 1 WATERTENDER, AIRCRAFT #RabbitFIRE pic.twitter.com/wKs50X0xNG — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 30, 2020

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.