Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:27 pm

Mystery China seeds delivered to Cathedral City home

A Cathedral City man is searching for answers after he received several shipments of seeds he never ordered that appear to be from China.

The seeds have been received by households in all 50 states – sparking nationwide concern. Agriculture departments are warning of possible scams, telling recipients not to plant them.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia speaks with the man about his unusual delivery – and his concerns about what to do with it – tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.

You can reach Jake on TwitterFacebook or email him at jake.ingrassia@kesq.com.

News Headlines

Jake Ingrassia

Joining News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 as a reporter, Jake is excited to be launching his broadcasting career here in the desert. Learn more about Jake here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply