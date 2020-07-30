Palm Desert offering limited COVID-19 testing appointments

Coronavirus

Palm Desert is offering a limited number of drive-up COVID-19 testing appointments in August and September.

The city partnered with he Desert Recreation District and Borrego Community Health Foundation to help set up testing closer to the city.

Appointments are available between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on August 6

and August 20 and on September 3 and September 17. Directions to the testing site and additional instructions will be provided when appointments are made.

To schedule an appointment, please contact Borrego Community Health Foundation at (833) 624-1097.

Officials say if the community demand for appointments is high, more testing dates could be scheduled.

As of July 29, the city of Palm Desert has 764 confirmed cases and 40 deaths.

Riverside University Health System - Public Health also runs two other testing sites in the Coachella Valley. One is located in Indio, the other in Cathedral City.

There are other COVID-19 & Antibody testing sites across the Coachella Valley. Click here for a map of all testing sites.