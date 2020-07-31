330 CDCR inmates will be released early in Riverside County

Coronavirus

Officials with the Riverside County Probation Department say the department is prepared to supervise the 330 inmates set for early release into the county.

330 California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation inmates were granted early release as part of the state's plan to slow the spread of COVID-19 in state prisons.

According to Kevin Slusarski, the public information officer for the probation department, 292 of the inmates have a location where they will be released, this includes numerous valley cities.

Anza - 3

Banning - 2

Beaumont - 3

Blythe - 1

Canyon Lake - 1

Cathedral City - 4

Coachella - 3

Corona - 22

Desert Hot Springs - 9

Eastvale - 1

Hemet - 36

Homeland - 1

Idyllwild - 1

Indio - 13

Jurupa Valley - 2

La Quinta - 2

Lake Elsinore - 7

Mecca - 1

Menifee - 2

Mira Loma - 4

Moreno Valley - 32

Murrieta - 7

Norco - 1

Nuevo - 1

Palm Desert - 5

Palm Springs - 7

Perris - 20

Quail Valley - 2

Rancho Mirage - 1

Riverside - 76

San Jacinto - 11

Sun City - 5

Temecula - 3

Wildomar - 3

There are a few remaining inmates from those 330 that are still yet to be determined as the department works to find housing for them.

According to the probation department, there are a few criteria for inmates granted early release:

Inmates who have ave 180 days or less left on their sentences,

Are not currently serving time for domestic violence or a violent crime

Have no current or prior sentences that require them to register as a sex offender

Have an assessment score that indicates a low risk for violence.

There are also inmates released early who have 365 days or less to serve on their sentences, meet the same criteria, but reside in institutions that house large populations of high-risk patients.

Inmates released into Riverside County will have to report to their local probation office where probation officers will initiate supervision, begin building a case plan, and arrange housing if needed.

Probation officials also say the department will also work with partner agencies and community-based organizations to provide health, employment and other services to facilitate a smooth re-entry and reinforce public safety.

"Our department is ready to manage the influx of new clients," said Riverside County Chief Probation Officer Ronald L. Miller. "Most of these individuals were already scheduled to return to the county over the next few months. We are simply receiving them in a short period instead of staggered over time."

Members of both groups must test negative for COVID-19 prior to their release.

As of July 28, there were 1,465 inmates actively fighting COVID-19 and 47 inmate deaths reported by CDCR. Overall, the agency has reported 7,739 inmate cases and 1,665 employee cases.

