Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through 9 p.m. Sunday

The Coachella Valley broke and tied a few records on Friday. Palm Springs tied the record high temperature by reaching 122°. Both Thermal and Idyllwild also broke records by reaching 120° and 96°, respectively.

The month of July saw 26 days with above average temperatures, 1 day reaching average, and 4 days below average. You could say it was a hot summer month for the desert.

This weekend, for the start of August, won't be any different. We are still tracking the heat.

A ridge of high pressure remains in control and this will keep temperatures soaring above averages. The average for this time of year is 107° and we are expecting temperatures this weekend between 116°-122°.

The Excessive Heat Warning that has been with us since Thursday has been extended through Sunday evening at 9 p.m. There will be an increased potential for heat illness during this time so it's important to take precautionary measures to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Conditions will be cooler heading closer to the coast where the westerly winds off the cool ocean waters will help to regulate temperatures. But inland areas west of the region are still looking at a Heat Advisory through 9 p.m. Saturday.

