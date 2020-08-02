Cal Fire response plans to protect firefighters battling the Apple Fire during the pandemic

News

The Apple Fire has burned over 20,516 acres and there is currently 5% containment.

One home and two out buildings have burned. More than seven thousand people are under evacuation orders.

With multiple agencies helping control the apple fire burning just west of the valley, Cal Fire has made a response plan to protect firefighters and the public during COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is one of the worse ones I have seen out here," said Vincent Ortega, from Banning.

A fast moving brush fire raging on the Miasa Canyon hillside near the Banning Bench.

The fire fight continues as crews aggressively attack the blaze in soaring triple digit temperatures.

“They are very tired, they are exhausted but they keep pushing on," said Captain Fernando Herrera, Cal Fire Public Information Officer.

According to Cal Fire, strike teams are deploying from Southern and Northern California to battle the blaze that could go on for days. And with that extra help, firefighters are able to rotate shifts.

“Working on those 12 hour operational periods so we have a dayshift that comes in by the evening at 6 o’clock we are ready to transition get them back to fire camp," said Herrera. "Get them a good meal, get them rested and then the night crew comes in.”

Cal Fire said they've changed operations at their campsite to keep firefighters safe during the pandemic.

“Everybody has to wear a face mask, everybody has to abide by social distancing," said Herrera."Making sure that food is pre-packaged and sealed when you walk up to the mobile kitchen unit and grab it. The seat arrangement is no more than four people at a table.”

But as crews move to the frontlines those precautionary measures change.

“Everybody that is on the line their helmet has a shroud just exposing your eye openings to see where you're going, that becomes a face covering.”

No injuries reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.