Riverside County reports 1,120 new cases, 42 deaths, & 6,649 recoveries since Friday

Coronavirus

Cases Changes Today

There were new coronavirus cases reported 1,120 new coronavirus cases since Friday across Riverside County. This brings the total amount of cases up to 38,131.

Riverside County public information officer Brooke Federico confirmed that technical difficulties in the reporting of cases since Wednesday. The county has been reporting lower than expected case increases due to technical difficulties with the state's CalREDIE system.

The issue has not impacted the county's hospitalization and death county.

Federico said officials do believe the virus is slowing down in Riverside County. The technical issue is expected to be fixed this week.

374,021 tests have been conducted so far, with 6,294 additional tests conducted over the weekend.

The doubling rate is currently at 28.3 days, but this has not been updated since Friday. Check back later for the the latest update.

Officials project that by Wednesday, there will be a total of 45,865 cases.

Last Monday, county health officials announced that they estimate that more than 100,000 residents may have been infected with the virus. This comes after preliminary results of the COVID-19 antibody testing study.

Full Details: Health officials estimate more than 100K in Riverside County may have been infected with coronavirus

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 42 additional deaths over the weekend. The total number of deaths is now at 737.

14 of this weekend's deaths were reported in the Coachella Valley.

Desert Hot Springs - 2 deaths

Palm Springs - 1 death

Cathedral City - 1 death

Palm Desert - 3 deaths

Indian Wells - 1 death

Indio - 3 deaths

Coachella - 1 death

Garnet - 1 death

Mecca - 1 death

13,500 patients have recovered, an increase of 6,649 recoveries since Friday.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations across the Riverside County continue to decrease.

There are 27 fewer patients in the hospital for coronavirus today bringing the total down to 425.

2 patients are from correctional facilities and there are 1 patient from Imperial County as of August 2, according to the Emergency Management Department.

There was also a decrease in the number of coronavirus patients admitted to the ICU. The county reported 20 fewer patients admitted into the ICU.

With this weekend's decrease, the total number of patients in the ICU is back down to 133 patients.

The latest graph showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued sharp decline in bed usage compared to a few weeks ago.

Hospitalizations at Desert Regional and JFK Memorial have also fallen off compared to earlier this month.

COACHELLA VALLEY NUMBERS

The valley had 249 cases and 14 deaths today.

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Indio has 2,589 cases and 56 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/03/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 93

Deaths: 3

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 32

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,382

Deaths: 22

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 1,962

Deaths: 17

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 29

Deaths: 2

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 760

Deaths: 14

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 35

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 151

Deaths: 0

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 35

Deaths: 2

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 2,632

Deaths: 59

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 591

Deaths: 15

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 306

Deaths: 7

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 100

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 238

Deaths: 2

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 782

Deaths: 43

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 765

Deaths: 26

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 189

Deaths: 14

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 29

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 126

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 143

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 294 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,234 cases in the state's jails

Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you