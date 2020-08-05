P-51 Mustang Man O’War coming to Palm Springs Air Museum

News

Courtesy of the Palm Springs Air Museum

The Palm Springs Air Museum is the new home of a P-51 Mustang Man O'War airplane.

The plane was built in Inglewood, CA in February of 1945.

It was first shipped to England during World War II, but it did not see combat and was returned to the New Jersey National Guard. Later, it was shipped to the US Air Force during the Korean War, but again, did not see combat.

The plane was used by Universal Studios for the Rock Hudson picture, “Battle Hymn” in 1957.

It was purchased by Elmer Ward in 1975, who flew and maintained the plane until his death in 2007.

The Man O’ War is still owned by Elmer's son, Todd Ward, and his grandchildren, Casey Ward & Stacey Baker.

The Palm Springs Air Museum hopes that Man O’ War will join the Warbird Rides Program.