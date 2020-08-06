Police serve five search warrants in North Palm Springs in connection with recent violence

News

Following recent crime in North Palm Springs, Palm Springs police served search warrants in five separate locations Thursday morning.

Police say they were investigating in areas with known rival gang activity. Several weapons were seized in Thursday’s search.

Multiple agencies were involved and between 75-100 officers were on scene, according to Palm Springs Police Ltn. William Hutchinson. Armored vehicles were also parked outside several homes.

"These vehicles and the officers that are here are specially trained to deal with these scenarios," he said.

He says the early morning search warrants were served in connection with the string of violence in North Palm Springs, including multiple shootings this week.

"Right now, all of those search warrants are absolutely in connection with looking for evidence and suspects involved in these crimes," he said.

Just last week, police also confirmed a double homicide in Desert Highland Gateway Estates.

The investigation revealed that the two men had been shot and killed, ages 17 and 25. Their names were not immediately released.

Police had received several 911 calls after neighbors heard gunshots near Palm Vista and Granada Ave.

Neighbors told News Channel 3 hearing gunshots in the area is common, many sharing their concerns about the increase in crime.

