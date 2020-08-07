Gang-related shooting causes car to hit two pedestrians

Crime

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigated a reported shooting in Coachella Friday night that caused a car to crash into two pedestrians.

It happened near the intersection of Avenue 50 and Calhoun Street.

A teenage driver was shot, according to a family member. He reportedly lost control of the car and drove up on the curb, hitting two people. Family of people involved in the incident say it's a gang-related targeted shooting. The conditions of the driver and the two people who got hit are unknown.

We're told three teenagers were in the car. Two of them took off running – the mom of one said they were being chased by gang members.

Witnesses saw ambulances taking people away, and nearby residents reported seeing someone they believed to be dead, but that is unconfirmed by police.

Details are very limited at this time, but Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro confirmed the investigation. The incident was first reported at 7:34 p.m.

