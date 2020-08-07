Two of the six missing people last seen near Idyllwild area found safe

News

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced that one of the six missing people last seen in the Idyllwild area has been found safe.

🚨𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼 𝘼𝙇𝙀𝙍𝙏🚨Venessa Vlasek (missing from Pine Cove on 7/31) has been located safely & removed from the missing persons database. No further details are available at this time. Thank you to all who assisted in locating her safely. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) August 7, 2020

Vlasek was reported missing on July 31 by her sister who lives in Virginia who said she hadn't spoken to her since the beginning of March.

The Sheriff's Department later confirmed Jade Kemerer was also located safely & removed from the missing persons database.

🚨𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼 𝘼𝙇𝙀𝙍𝙏🚨Jade Kemerer (missing from Anza on 8/2) has been located safely & removed from the missing persons database. No further details are available at this time. Thank you to all who assisted in locating her safely. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) August 7, 2020

Kemerer was last heard from on July 22. Her family says she checked out of the Bluebird Cottage Inn in Idyllwild on that day. There are reports she was seen on July 25 in Riverside where her car broke down. She hasn't been heard from since.

Jade Kemerer

Roy Prifogle was last seen March 4 after reportedly going on a hike in Pine Cove near Idyllwild. For six days, search and rescue teams looked for Prifogle, eventually finding his backpack and his car in separate places. The search was suspended on March 15.

Roy Prifogle

Lydia "Dia" Abrams was reported missing June 7 out of the Mountain Center/Garner Valley area. Dia, 65, has a ranch off of Apple Canyon road. Her property was searched for three days to no avail.

Lydia "Dia" Abrams

Melissa Lane was reported missing on June 15. She was last seen in Pine Cove headed to Idyllwild. Her phone and her belongings were left behind at her boyfriends house.

Melissa Lane

Rosario Garcia was last seen on July 7 in Hemet. Her car found abandoned in Pinyon Pines on July 9. Reports say she may suffer from alzheimer or dementia.

Rosario Garcia

The Sheriff's Department responded to our request for information on the cases on Tuesday, writing in part, "We have not received any new updates on the missing persons incidents, however, all investigations are still open and ongoing."

The Sheriff's department is asking anyone with information to call 951-791-3400.