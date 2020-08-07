Parents struggle with child care and distance learning in the fall

Back to School



Many working parents are facing a major concern as the new school year begins. Who will watch their kids and help them with online learning?

"My biggest challenge feeling like I being a good enough mom and I being a good enough employee," said Angel Meraz, mother of three children.

Angel Meraz is feeling the so-called "mom guilt" as she struggles to work from home while trying to navigate distancing learning with her children.

"I work with students so I am concerned about am I present enough for my students when I talking with them about the things they need and I am present enough for my kids am I giving them enough attention or am I ignoring them too much," said Meraz.

Meraz said before the pandemic hit, her children were part of the before and after-school program. But now she's looking at other options.

"We are pretty sure we are going to have to hire someone to help us in the fall there's just no way that I can continue to work and give quality work while attending to children's needs," said Meraz.

That’s just one of the reasons child care operators like Montessori School in Palm Springs remain open.

"This is only for essential workers, and essential workers whose children are having to do distancing learning they can come here at the moment and do their work through the day and then the parents can pick them up," said Deborah Maude, assistant director at Montessori School in Palm Springs.

Deborah Maude, an assistant director, tells News Channel 3 spaces are limited to protect the kids.

"Montessori leads to social distancing because it requires the children to do things on they're on account too," said Maude. "So children are very used to social distancing it hasn't been a real issue at the school."

Lachele Walker, a fourth grade student at Katherine Finchy Elementary School, is enjoying her experience.

"They help us with homework and if we need something we can ask them by raising our hand," said Walker.

The unsurety of the pandemic is also delaying organizations from solidifying a plan which is challenging for parents.

The Boys and Girls Club said they hope to be able to move forward with childcare services but won't know until mid-August.

Parents who saw a flyer that offers a full-day distance learning program from Desert Recreation District are now waiting to hear if it is even happening.

A spokesperson told News Channel 3 that's because of "ever-evolving guidelines" and also sending a statement: " It is our every intention to serve our families but at this time, we may or may not be able to offer childcare/distance learning as first and foremost, the health and safety of our staff and participants has to be our top priority."