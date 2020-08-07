Riverside County surpasses 40,000 coronavirus cases

Coronavirus

There were new coronavirus cases reported 711 new coronavirus cases since Thursday across Riverside County. This brings the total amount of cases up to 40,452.

Riverside County public information officer Brooke Federico confirmed that technical difficulties in the reporting of cases since last Wednesday. The county has been reporting lower than expected case increases due to technical difficulties with the state's CalREDIE system.

The issue has not impacted the county's hospitalization and death county.

Federico said officials do believe the virus is slowing down in Riverside County.

When the issue is fixed, officials say there will likely be larger case increases.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services, spoke about the delay Friday afternoon.

"The governor has directed a full investigation of what happened. And we will hold people accountable," Ghaly said.

382,816 tests have been conducted so far.

The doubling rate is currently at 33.3 days. The doubling rate is the number of days it takes for the case total to double.

Officials originally projected that by today the county would have total of 45,865 cases although this was likely impacted by the technical issue.

Last Monday, county health officials announced that they estimate that more than 100,000 residents may have been infected with the virus. This comes after preliminary results of the COVID-19 antibody testing study.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 29 deaths over the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths is now at 799.

21,121 patients have recovered, an increase of 247 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

There are 409 patients hospitalized with coronavirus in Riverside County. Today the county reported 6 fewer patients admitted into the hospital.

3 patients are from correctional facilities and none patients from Imperial County as of August 6, according to the Emergency Management Department.

There were 3 fewer coronavirus patients admitted to the ICU today. The total number of patients in the ICU is now at 125 patients.

The latest graph showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued decrease in bed usage over the past couple of days compared to a few weeks ago.

Hospitalizations at Desert Regional and JFK Memorial have also fallen off compared to earlier this month.

COACHELLA VALLEY NUMBERS

The valley reported 115 new cases today and 9 deaths.

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Indio has 2,775 cases and 62 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/07/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 100

Deaths: 3

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 35

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,462

Deaths: 24

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,031

Deaths: 20

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 36

Deaths: 4

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 809

Deaths: 16

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 39

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 169

Deaths: 3

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 37

Deaths: 2

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 2,775

Deaths: 62

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 611

Deaths: 16

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 323

Deaths: 8

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 103

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 254

Deaths: 2

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 806

Deaths: 45

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 804

Deaths: 30

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 194

Deaths: 14

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 34

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 135

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 157

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 313 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,454 cases in the state's jails

Palm Springs nurse in need of lung transplant after battle with coronavirus

A local nurse who says he contracted coronavirus from a patient is in need of a lung transplant after battling the coronavirus for several months.

Youth sports allowed to return in Riverside County with social distancing

New guidelines issued by state health officials now allow youth sports to return for some limited participation.

Youth sports are now allowed to take place when the following two criteria are met:

Physical distancing of at least six feet between participants.

Stable cohort, such as a class or team when the participants remain the same, that limits the risk of transmission.

Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you