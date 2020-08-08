Outdoor market at Westfield mall in Palm Desert gives local businesses an opportunity during the pandemic

News

Looking for something to do? An outdoor marketplace with pop up shops started this weekend at the Westfield Mall in Palm Desert.

This is a way for people to get outside and have something to do while staying safe.

“We only allow 16 people in and out," coordinator for Flat Black Art Walk, Laura Salcido told News Channel 3 on Saturday. "We definitely encourage social distancing. Right at the entrance we have hand sanitizer just to keep everything safe and masks are required,” she said.

You’ll find custom made jewelry, local paintings, and crochet scrunchies. Every weekend there are different local vendors highlighted.

These local vendors shared their appreciation for this opportunity to open up their business to this art walk, especially during these difficult times.

“At the beginning of all of this I felt so lost because all the markets closed and just to be able to do this again and connect with my customers and be able to show them and see them means that I can be a better creator and it means everything because I can actually get my product out to people,” Sepideh Bidmeshki owner of Joonam Jewelry said.

“As an artist, this means so much to me that Westfield and the Flat Black Art Walk have gotten together to allow us to share our art with the public and with the community,” Tomas Gonzalez owner of the Sphinx art said.

Laura Salcido helps coordinate the vendors.

“We actually put out a flyer offering spots for anyone who’s willing to partake in it,” Salcido said.

The good news is it’s not too late for more businesses to join in.

“We will have a rotation of artists so every weekend something new will be coming out from art, soaps, jewelry, clothing, a variety of items,” she said.

The picnic on the patio pop up shops will run every weekend Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of August.

“There’s nothing else going on in the desert so I know you’re at home. Come on out! Join us! Get some cool art, some jewelry, come check out the food venders. Everything going on is super amazing and you don’t want to miss out,” Gonzalez shared.

Other businesses interested in joining the rotation of pop up shops can reach out to Flat Black Art Walk on their Instagram or Facebook.