150 pounds of meth seized after aircraft smuggling attempt
CALEXICO, Calif. Border Patrol agents seized 151.25 pounds of methamphetamine in an ultralight aircraft smuggling attempt on Saturday morning. The meth is estimated to be worth over $340,000.
Border Patrol agents observed a low flying ultralight aircraft in the area of Highway 111 and Jasper Road at approximately 1 am Saturday morning. When agents responded to the area they found a duffle bag and metal basket in the road. In the duffle were packages wrapped in cellophane. Those packages contained what was later tested to be methamphetamine.
