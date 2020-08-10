Cathedral City man arrested for firing shotgun from home

Breaking News

A Cathedral City man was in custody early Monday morning accused of firing a shotgun from his home on the 68500 block of McCallum Road.

Police arrested Manuel David Davila, 44, late Sunday night after a swat team surrounded a home and ordered him out.

Officers had been called there due to numerous reports at 9:19 p.m. of shots being fired in the area. One witness informed police dispatchers that the suspect was firing a shotgun over residential rooftops.

Officers surrounded the residence and say they made numerous loudspeaker announcements requesting the suspect exit the residence.

Davila finally exited the home after an hour and a half-long standoff that gave a SWAT team time to respond to the scene due to the potential for danger.

Davila surrendered without incident.

Police said they found a 12-gauge shotgun and multiple ammunition shells in the home.

A news release from the department said Davila was released from the Benoit Detention Center in Indio due to COVID-19 restrictions, but jail recorded indicated he remained in custody Monday. He promised to appear in court at a later date.