Local child psychologist shares how “distance learning” may impact a child’s mental health

Back to School

With schools starting distance learning, many parents are increasingly concerned about the negative impacts of social isolation.

News Channel 3's Caitlin Thropay spoke with a child psychologist and a local family about these fears.

“We’ve had concerns just with the isolation and the impact that it has on their mental health,” Mark Barons told News Channel 3.

Parents Mark and Sheri Barons have two girls starting distance learning in the Desert Sands Unified School District.

“I think my biggest concern is my daughter who’s going into high school … it’s her freshman year and there are so many social activities she won’t be able to be a part of and we’re relatively new to the desert so she doesn’t know a ton of people so this would have been her opportunity to make new friends,” Sheri said.

Satish Reese, a family therapist is also concerned about kids not returning to the classroom this fall.

“What’s most important is their mental health,” Reese said.

He fears kids will start acting out, parents will see more temper tantrums and even depression and suicide rates among students could rise.

“I think a lot of parents really need to check-in and feel the temperature because they assume that kids are at the house and in their room and it’s okay and it’s really not,” Reese said.

When he said 'check the temperature,' this means to communicate with your kids.

“Go, hey what’s going on? How are you today?” he explained.

Reese said there are things parents can do to alleviate some of their stress.

“Invite friends over but keep them at a distance," Reese said. "Have that social circle still going on so that your kids are being fed and that mental health is still being taken care of,” he added.

Mark and Shari are doing everything they can to give their kids the best learning environment at home.

“We don’t want them confined to their rooms or just one desk so we’re doing some remodeling,” Mark said.

But not all kids have the same resources to help them succeed.

“I deal with a lot of kids who don’t have money to afford a therapist so they use the school counselor, school psychologist, and school therapists to get their problems out and they don’t have that outlet so I fear their anxiety rising,” Reese said.

It’s important to know school counselors are still available even though school campuses are closed.

Reese’s advice for kids…

“Be willing to seek help, be vulnerable, and open up,” he said.

Reese also recommends families find ways to change the scenery a bit and get out of the house together, like a quick road trip.