Firefighters extinguish Palm Desert apartment complex fire
Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out in a Palm Desert apartment complex overnight.
Crews were called to the 73000 block of Santa Rosa Way near Portola Avenue at 12:52 a.m.
Authorities said the flames extended from an attached garage to two out of four apartment units.
10 residents were displaced by the fire.
A third apartment suffered heavy damage from the radiant heat.
A fourth apartment suffered minor damage.
There was no immediate word on the fire's cause.
