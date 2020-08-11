Firefighters extinguish Palm Desert apartment complex fire

News

Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out in a Palm Desert apartment complex overnight.

Crews were called to the 73000 block of Santa Rosa Way near Portola Avenue at 12:52 a.m.

Authorities said the flames extended from an attached garage to two out of four apartment units.

10 residents were displaced by the fire.

A third apartment suffered heavy damage from the radiant heat.

A fourth apartment suffered minor damage.

There was no immediate word on the fire's cause.