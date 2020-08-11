Heat for the Week

News

The heat is sticking around for the week, and will warm up further for the weekend. An Excessive Heat Watch is up for Imperial County, Eastern Riverside County, and most of Southern Arizona.

We're tracking Hurricane Elida, which has the potential to push sub-tropical moisture into Southern California by the latter part of the week. The storm is presently packing winds of 90mph.

We'll continue to track the storm as it progresses and monitor the dew point increase and potential cloud cover.

Air Quality has fallen in the "Moderate" range as high pressure traps some pollutants like Ozone near the surface.

Highs for the weekend are still trending up, about ten degrees above normal.