Riverside County reports 1,393 new cases, 4 deaths, and 1 less hospitalization

Coronavirus

Case Changes Today

There were new 1,393 coronavirus cases reported new coronavirus cases since Monday across Riverside County. This brings the total amount of cases up to 43,376

The county has been reporting lower than expected case increases since July 29 due to glitch with the state's CalREDIE system.

It's unclear at this time whether today's numbers are a reflection of the issue being fixed, however, state health officer Dr. Mark Ghaly did say on Monday that the issue the backlog has been cleared and test results will be filtered to counties for processing over the next few days.

The county may discuss it during its 4 p.m. update today airing live on Facebook.

County officials said once the issue is fixed, there will likely be larger case increases.

The issue has not impacted the county's hospitalization and death count.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Additional Data

414,376 tests have been conducted so far, an increase of 11,036 tests done over the past 24 hours.

The doubling rate as of Monday is at 34.3 days. The doubling rate is the number of days it takes for the case total to double. The article will be updated with the latest rate as soon as it is released.

Officials originally projected that by today the county would have a total of 45,865 cases although this was likely impacted by the technical issue.

Deaths and Recoveries

The county reported 4 additional deaths since Monday bringing the total up to 825. The Coachella Valley reported 0 deaths.

Musician and actor Trini Lopez was pronounced dead from COVID-19 complications today at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, filmmaker P. David Ebersole, who just finished shooting a documentary on Lopez with Todd Hughes, confirmed to the Associated Press.

Details: Musician Trini Lopez dies from COVID-19 complications

22,381 patients have recovered, an increase of 483 recoveries since Monday.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations continued to decrease in the county. The county reported 1 fewer coronavirus patient in the hospital. There are currently 358 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Riverside County.

Three patients are from correctional facilities and two are Imperial County residents as of August 9, according to the Emergency Management Department.

There was no change in coronavirus patients admitted into the ICU over the past 24 hours. The total amount of patients in the ICU remains at 112.

The latest graph showing coronavirus-related hospitalizations at Eisenhower Health reveals a continued decrease in bed usage over the past couple of days compared to a few weeks ago.

Hospitalizations at Desert Regional and JFK Memorial have also fallen off compared to earlier this month.

COACHELLA VALLEY NUMBERS

The Coachella Valley reported 273 new cases and 0 deaths today. The valley has a total of 11,589 cases and 259 deaths.

Indio has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the Coachella Valley. Indio has 2,942 cases and 63 deaths.

The city of Riverside has the most cases and deaths in the county. Riverside has 6,103 cases and 167 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 08/11/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 102

Deaths: 3

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 40

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 1,580

Deaths: 25

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 2,135

Deaths: 20

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 42

Deaths: 4

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 890

Deaths: 16

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 41

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 178

Deaths: 4

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 39

Deaths: 2

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 2,942

Deaths: 63

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 650

Deaths: 16

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 350

Deaths: 8

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 110

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 273

Deaths: 2

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 849

Deaths: 45

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 850

Deaths: 33

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 208

Deaths: 15

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 33

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 143

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 172

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 313 cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 285 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,458 cases in the state's jails

Symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC.

You can call the Centers for Disease Control with any questions at 211 and 800–CDC –INFO (800 – 232 – 4636).

If you want to be seen at Eisenhower Health, call their coronavirus hotline first at 760-837-8988 or 760-TEST988 with is open every day from 7 am to 7 pm. Avoid the spread of this illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing was expanded to include all residents on April 17.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you