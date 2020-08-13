Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine providing coronavirus testing for east valley community

Coronavirus

Coronavirus testing will be made available to an underserved area of the east valley on Thursday, thanks to the Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine (CVVIM).

The group, alongside Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz, will be providing 25 COVID-19 tests inside the Mountain View Estates in Thermal at 5 p.m.

It’s part of a new push to continue improving testing in the east valley. CVVIM says they worked with community members to pre-register 25 individuals from the Mountain View Estates community.

The group says the testing efforts will help them estimate how many people might need medical intervention. They’re also hoping to assess the need for face coverings and other personal protective equipment.

"We are learning through this epidemic how to effectively and safely administer healthcare services to East Coachella Valley residents. By targeting individual communities, we are making these services more readily available to those who need it. This COVID-19 testing marks the beginning of the healthcare services we plan to bring to this and other East Valley communities,” said Alejandro Dominguez, Program Manager for East Valley Health Services, Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine.

According to Riverside County, Thermal has reported 144 coronavirus cases so far.