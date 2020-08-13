Excessive Heat AND Humidity in the Forecast

7-Day Forecast

Heat and humidity will both be issues in the forecast through the weekend. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from Noon tomorrow until 9 p.m. Monday.

Monsoonal moisture wrapping around an area of high pressure will continue to flow into the Desert Southwest through much of the weekend, increasing dew points and relative humidity readings.

That moisture is enhanced by the remnants of Hurricane Elida, now an area of low pressure in the near-Pacific.

Dew points will climb into the 60s through the weekend, creating a chance of mountain and high desert storms.

Skies will remain partly cloudy through the period, reflective of the increased atmospheric moisture.

The Excessive Heat Warning means highs will run close to ten degrees above normal all weekend, with very little improvement even into next week.