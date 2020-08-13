Foods to help fuel your child’s school day and help them stay focused at home

Back to School

With students spending more time at home and less time in the classroom, experts say it’s important that parents make sure their children are hydrated and getting the nutrients they need to stay on track.

News Channel 3’s Madison Weil spoke with Jill Coleman, a registered nurse specializing in holistic nutrition, to learn what foods help fuel your child’s school day and which foods are best to avoid.

She says first and foremost, it’s essential to develop a healthy routine with your kids and that begins with a nutritious breakfast.

“When you get up in the morning, you need nourishment and that’s going to help you study better,” said Coleman. She says you should try to avoid empty carbs: “Cereal is usually the worst thing.”

Add a balanced daily multivitamin if you can and at least five servings of fresh fruit and veggies throughout the day. “You can sneak veggies into their food...like if they want Macaroni and Cheese just chop up some spinach and put it in the macaroni and cheese,” she said.

Coleman says when it comes to buying groceries, look for products with ingredients you can easily read and recognize. “If it says something on there that you wouldn’t serve on a plate like ‘hydrogenated oils’ or ‘high fructose corn syrup’ or ‘red dye #3,' you don’t want it in your food,” she said.

Try to avoid the heavily processed, high carb and high sugar snacks. “That makes them more hyper and it also creates inflammation,” she said.

Opt for healthy, fresh snacks instead like mashed avocados, veggies with nut butter or hummus, dried fruits, trail mix or other nuts, for example.

She also says “healthy fats” like those found in avocados are essential for brain function.

Simple substitutions, like organic almond butter instead of processed peanut butter with added sugar, can also make a big difference when it comes to energy and nutrition, she says. Adding -- "instead of white potatoes use sweet potatoes or yams.”

Most importantly, she says, be consistent with these healthy choices, so kids develop a palette for foods that set them up for success.