Multi-sport athletes, coaches could be forced to make a choice

High school sports for the 2020-2021 school year have been split into two seasons, rather than the traditional three, due to coronavirus. For many multi-sport athletes, this means having to choose between sports.

Some coaches, like Richie DeTamble of Shadow Hills' Cross Country and Track & Field, will be coaching two sports at the same time due to the overlap of the seasons under the revised schedule.

This is even a question at the Division I college level. Ohio State incoming freshmen Akemi Von Scherr said she is also wondering how the schedule will work if the Cross Country season is moved to the spring and overlaps the Track & Field season.

