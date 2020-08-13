Oceanside woman killed in crash with street-sweeping vehicle in Indio

News

A woman was killed after her Honda sedan, which was carrying her husband and the couple's 17-month-old child, rear-ended a street-sweeping vehicle in Indio, causing her to be ejected, police said.

The rollover crash was reported about 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Indio Boulevard and Van Buren Street, according to Indio police spokesman Ben Guitron.

According to Guitron, the woman, identified as Viviana Lujano, 27, of Oceanside, was driving the Honda when it rear-ended a street-sweeping vehicle, which was waiting at a red light at the intersection, causing the Honda to flip onto its roof.

Lujano, who was driving, suffered critical injuries, while her infant and husband were not hurt, Guitron said. The driver of the street sweeper also was uninjured.

The Riverside County Coroner's Office later confirmed Lujano, 27, was pronounced dead at 8:47 a.m. at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

The crash is being investigated, and the intersection was temporarily closed until about noon while police worked the scene.