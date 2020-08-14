FBI tip on child pornography leads to arrest of Beaumont man

Crime

A DA's Bureau of Investigation-led task force arrested a 30-year-old Beaumont man after receiving a tip from FBI agents in Lousiana regarding the production and distribution of child pornography, the DA's office announced on Friday.

Devynn Michael Perez, 30, was arrested approximately two hours after the tip came in on Wednesday at his place of work in Mira Loma.

The Riverside County Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement/Internet Crimes Against Children (SAFE/ICAC) task force served a search warrant at Perez's home in Beaumont on Wednesday. Agents found an unregistered AR-15 weapon and evidence related to the investigation.

According to the DA's office, Perez was charged with 10 felonies including suspicion of sending and/or possessing child pornography, using an underage person for obscene material, and possessing an illegal assault weapon.

Perez was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where he is being held on $70,000 bail, according to jail records. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Banning Justice Center on Monday.

The Riverside County Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement/Internet Crimes Against Children (SAFE/ICAC) task force, led by the DA Bureau of Investigation, is a team of local, state and federal enforcement officials dedicated to proactively monitoring and tracking registered sex offenders to ensure their compliance with registration requirements, and to protect our children through community education and the identification, apprehension, and prosecution of those who commit internet crimes against children.

The SAFE/ICAC task force works in partnership with the following agencies: Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the Beaumont, Murrieta, and Riverside police departments, California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation, FBI, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals Service, and The Inland Empire Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking task force. The SAFE/ICAC task force is an affiliate with the San Diego SAFE/ICAC task force.

For more information about the task force or sex offender information and internet safety tips, go to www.RivCoSAFE.org.