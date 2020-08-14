There’s a $33 million fund to help those struggling to pay rent due to the pandemic, next application window opens Aug. 15th

Coronavirus

As News Channel 3 has previously reported, a $33 million fund has been created to help Riverside County residents struggling to pay rent due to the pandemic.

The next application window opens on Saturday, August 15th, and will remain open until the end of November.

“If people are behind on rent and they have lost income during COVID, they need to apply,” said Heather Vaikona, CEO, Lift to Rise.

Lift to Rise and other local agencies have partnered together to give out $33 million dollars, federally funded, to those experiencing COVID-19 related hardships.

“We will do everything we can to make sure they have the resources to stay in their homes,” said Vaikona.

The fund was created to help those struggling to make ends meet. “We know that 70% of applicants to this fund are female and 45% are single mothers and almost half have children ages 0-5.”

And to help landlords keep their tenants: “We want [landlords] to go to the renter and say, ‘We encourage you to seek out this assistance. It is there for a purpose.’ We want them to stay stably housed,” said Heidi Marshall, Director of the Dept. of Housing, Riverside County.

Organizers say if approved, the assistance should cover 100% of total past due rent -- typically up to $3500 per household.

Those interested in applying should go to www.unitedlift.org or simply call 211, as long as you’re within Riverside County.

Representatives say they need the community’s help to get the word out: “For viewers, what we’re asking is that folks see this as a call to action for themselves. Check in with your friends,check in with your neighbors and make sure they know that this assistance is available,” said Vaikona.

At the end of this month organizers say they’ll be launching “mobile drive through application sites.”

“People will actually be able to bring all their documentation, apply, and be deemed eligible on the spot,” said Vaikona.

Vaikona says people can apply regardless of imigration status. “There’s money on the table we need to get it out and at the end of the day we’re all going to be better off when our friends and neighbors are safely in their homes,” she said.