Cooling centers offer relief as the valley braces another heatwave

Coronavirus

Palm Springs broke the record high temperature on Friday by reaching 120°. The previous record was set just last year at 117°. We will continue to be close to record breaking temperatures through much of next week.

Riverside County has 14 cooling centers available countywide with

mandatory mask wearing and social distancing protocols in place.

Among the 14 locations, five are in the Coachella Valley.

A full list of the cooling center locations can be found HERE.

