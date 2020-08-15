IID provides tips for conserving electricity and lowering your bill during high temperatures

News

As extreme temperatures stick around for the weekend and heading into next week, power companies are expecting a surge as people crank up their air conditioning and spend more time indoors.

Even though Friday's power emergency issued by the California Independent System Operator (ISO) ended, people are still urged to conserve electricity.

News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay met with the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) to learn some easy ways you can conserve power so we can avoid another emergency.

It is important to know IID is not a member of the California Independent System Operator, so IID is not directly impacted by the various stages of energy shortages declared by CAISO. However, as a Balancing Authority, IID operates its system to maintain sufficient energy supply to serve all its customers.

“We are asking customers to do what they can at this time during this heat wave to conserve power,” public information officer for IID, Robert Schettler told News Channel 3.

Schettler also shared some easy tips for ways you can conserve electricity and decrease your power bill.

“One simple way is if you’re not using the lights just turn them off,” Schettler said.

He also said when you’re not using something unplug it.

“Consider using ceiling fans or floor fans," Schettler added. "Those are a lot less expensive to use and they use a lot less energy and they can keep you cool and they also let you set your thermostat just a little higher so your air conditioner doesn’t have to work quite so hard,” he said.

Schettler recommends setting your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher.

“Another thing you can do is try to keep the sun from invading your home,” he said.

He said to pull your blinds or shades and keep your doors closed.

Schettler also recommends running the dishwasher and doing your laundry in the morning rather than in the afternoon.

All of these tips will help ease the stress on the power system and decrease the chances of a power outage.

“The message to our customers is you’re a part of this too and if you can help out, save some energy here or there it really does go a long way and you’ll notice it in your power bill as well,” Schettler said.

