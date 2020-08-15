Power emergency ends but people still warned to conserve electricity

News

California is no longer under a Flex Alert as of Saturday morning, however, people are still urged to conserve electricity.

On Friday, August 14 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert.

This is a call for people to voluntarily conserve electricity due to excessively high temperatures causing a high demand in electricity usage as people leave their ait conditionings units on for long periods of time.

ISO says conservation efforts could be critical to maintaining reliability on the power system.

How do you conserve electricity and help lower the risk of a power outage?

ISO offers these tips:

Set thermostat at 78° or higher

Cool with fans and draw drapes

Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances

Use major appliances in the morning or the late evening

Above-normal temperatures are expected to last through the weekend and into late next week so it's important to conserve during this time.