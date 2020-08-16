Deputies respond to shooting investigation in Coachella

News

Shooting Investigation in Coachella

Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting investigation on Meadows Lane, near Avenue 49 in Coachella around 5:30 am Sunday morning.

When they arrived, officers say they learned that multiple shots had been fired in the area. The shots damaged a vehicle and a residence.

No one was injured during the accident.

Corporal Lionel Murphy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department says that it does not appear that the shooter had an intended target.

The investigation is ongoing, and officers say there is no further information available at this time.