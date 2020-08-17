DMV Offices to close early to conserve energy during California heat wave

News

The DMV is closing all of their offices statewide at 3:00 p.m. each day through Wednesday. The department is making the move to conserve energy and protect the health and safety of customers and employees from the high heat impacts, according to a news release sent out early Monday afternoon.

According to the release, customers with and without appointments will be admitted until approximately 2:30 p.m., as time and space allow, to accommodate the 3:00 p.m. shutdown. Those with appointments between 2:30 and 5:00 p.m. will be contacted and rescheduled after the heat event.

“We are doing our part to protect the state’s power grid by reducing our energy consumption,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “We know that Californians depend on us for service and apologize for any inconvenience. We will do our best to reschedule customers as soon as possible.”

Customers are encouraged to avoid an office visit by going online to take care of their DMV needs. Many services are now available 24/7 at dmv.ca.gov/online.