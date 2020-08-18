Skip to Content
Crime
Authorities search for possibly armed suspect in Mecca

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is searching for a wanted suspect who may be armed in the community of Mecca, a spokesperson confirmed.

Authorities are currently searching the area of 60th and Johnson. The following streets are currently closed due to the search:

  • 60th and Johnson
  • 60th and Lincoln
  • Lincoln and 58th

There was no other information on this search available at this time. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Jesus Reyes

