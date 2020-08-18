Authorities search for possibly armed suspect in Mecca
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is searching for a wanted suspect who may be armed in the community of Mecca, a spokesperson confirmed.
Authorities are currently searching the area of 60th and Johnson. The following streets are currently closed due to the search:
- 60th and Johnson
- 60th and Lincoln
- Lincoln and 58th
There was no other information on this search available at this time. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.
Comments