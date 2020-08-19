Authorities continue search for armed kidnapping suspect last seen in Mecca

Crime

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released a poster of a wanted suspect believed to be armed who was last seen in Mecca on Tuesday.

The suspect was identified as Gutberto Antonio Rodriguez, 28, a Hispanic male who stands at 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 185, with black hair and brown eyes.

Photo of Gutberto Antonio Rodriguez

Authorities were searching for Rodriguez Tuesday afternoon in Mecca. He was last seen in the 62000 block of Lincoln Street in Mecca, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The Sheriff's Department warned resident that Rodriguez should be considered armed. If seen, do not attempt to make contact, call 911.

