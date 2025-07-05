Skip to Content
Desert Hot Springs residents attend Mission Springs Park Fourth of July event

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The City of Desert Hot Springs is hosting a fireworks spectacular for its residents and visitors July 5th. Mayor Scott Matas said it's a time to celebrate independence and recognize community members who make Desert Hot Springs special.

The event held at Mission Springs Park is an annual tradition for Desert Hot Springs, and some residents said they look forward to it each year.

Attendees are able to set up lawn chairs or picnic blankets across the park lawn, allowing for what the City called a "relaxing" evening. Local food vendors also line the side of the park, giving residents the chance to support small businesses from within the community.

While residents said they enjoy coming to holiday events, like the Fourth of July, they wish there were more chances to join together as a community throughout the year.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from residents on what they enjoy about community events and what they hope for the future.

