Big Bear Bald eagles Jackie and Shadow have not been seen in nest since the July 4th fireworks show

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KESQ)-- Big Bear's beloved bald eagles have still not returned to their nest, two days after the Fourth of July. Eager viewers continue to check in and are anxiously awaiting their return.

According to a Facebook post from the Friends of Big Bear Valley, who monitor the pair closely, they were last seen on Monday night. The group spoke with News Channel Three's Tori King and said the eagles often do tend to disappear after the fireworks show for a few days, but that they have returned each and every year, so far.

In that same Facebook post on Saturday, the group posted its most recent update of the eagles:

"On Friday, a little after 8 pm, Jackie and Shadow both chortled out an announcement that they were in the roost tree. They were settled in, near each other and ready for sleep by 8:30. At about 9 pm when some booms started, one of the eagles was no longer visible on the Roost Tree and was seen by our security camera flying away from the roost tree. Jackie made a peal call (a call emitted as a warning about danger) and a couple other short calls from nearby. The full show started at 9:17 and no eagles were visible on the roost tree by 9:18. The fireworks went on for another 20 minutes to the big finale. Jackie and Shadow were not in the Roost Tree this morning. And none of their usual vocals were heard from anywhere nearby. We will all be sending out hope for their speedy return."

A Fourth of July fireworks show was held in the area despite the dozens of objections from animal advocates and worried supporters, who expressed concern over the eagles' safety.

Big Bear Lake released this statement on the decision to move forward with the fireworks display this year, assuring the eagles would be safe:

"We truly appreciate the care, concern, and passion so many individuals and organizations have shown for the wildlife that call Big Bear home — especially our iconic bald eagle pair, Jackie and Shadow, and their fledglings. As stewards of one of California’s most treasured outdoor destinations, Visit Big Bear is deeply committed to balancing ecological responsibility with community celebration. We want to share that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has provided direct guidance regarding this year’s 4th of July event, confirming the following: The fledglings are now capable of independent flight and can safely move if needed.

While fireworks may cause some disturbance, they are not expected to result in nest failure or 'direct take.'

Sitting the fireworks barge away from the nest — which we’ve already implemented — helps further reduce any risk. This single, professionally managed fireworks display is launched over the lake, away from nesting areas, and is under 30 minutes in length. These protocols help us mitigate risk while also preventing widespread amateur fireworks across the Valley, which remain illegal and far more disruptive to wildlife. We also want to reiterate that, in recent years, Visit Big Bear has: Canceled fireworks on Memorial Day to avoid disruption during more sensitive nesting periods

Replaced the Labor Day show with an all-electric Drone + Light Parade

Supported lake-wide trail clean-ups, the Dark Sky initiative, and public education programs through Care For Big Bear We understand that not everyone will agree with the decision to move forward. But this event reflects a broader vision — one of care, planning, and responsibility. It honors both our local residents and the visitors who come from around the world to enjoy Big Bear’s natural beauty. To those expressing concern: We hear you. We respect you. And we invite continued conversation and collaboration as we work together to protect and celebrate everything Big Bear represents."



Warmly, The Visit Big Bear Team

News Channel 3 will continue to monitor the nest and will update this story in the coming days.