Animal Samaritans teams up with PetSmart for Fourth of July Weekend Adoption event

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- Let Freedom Ring, and Tails Wag! Animal Samaritans invites the community to celebrate independence and unconditional love by giving a shelter pet their forever freedom.

Join Animal Samaritans for a star-spangled Pet Adoption Event at PetSmart in Palm Desert on Saturday, July 5th from 11am to 1pm, the address is 34900 Monterey Avenue, in Palm Desert.

If you are renting, please bring a copy of your lease or a letter from your landlord stating your pet policy so you can take a pet that day.

Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023. Learn more about Tori here.

