Sunday Evening Forecast: Highs near 110 next few days ahead of incoming heatwave

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) Hopefully you've been able to enjoy a gorgeous Sunday afternoon across the Coachella Valley. Today will be one of the last days we get to enjoy with temps near seasonal averages, as we track an incoming heatwave moving into the region to start the week.

This afternoon, highs will land a few a degrees above average - pushing 110 degrees, and we'll contend with slightly breezy conditions coming up out the northwest.

Wind speeds will gradually diminish overnight, and you expect clear skies with temperatures dipping in the 90s around 9pm.

To start the week, we can expect more of the same with high temperatures landing a few degrees above average, and mostly sunny skies. By Tuesday, we'll start high pressure over the desert southwest will build into the region ushering in a warmup in temps.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the Coachella Valley from 10am Wednesday through 8pm Thursday due to dangerously hot conditions.

Longer term, we should see a gradual cooldown in temps moving closer to seasonal averages through Friday going into the weekend.