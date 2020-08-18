Congressman Raul Ruiz discusses $25 billion funding package for U.S. Postal Service

California

Valley Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz will speak at a press conference this morning regarding a proposed $25 billon relief package for the U.S. Postal Service.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session to vote on the legislation.

Today News Channel will attend Ruiz's press conference, and we'll reach out to Ruiz's republican challenger in the upcoming election, Erin Cruz, to get her reaction to the proposed funding package.

