DSUSD first day preview: what students and parents can expect

Education

Desert Sands Unified School District is set to begin the start of the school year on Wednesday, August 19. Teachers and staff have been preparing by engaging in professional development and training to instruct through an online platform.

Although the setting is not in-person, school officials have urged parents and students to be ready for expectations that mirror the traditional model.

"I think finding a spot that the student can be by themselves free of distractions in the background. We have pushed out all of our Google Classroom codes in relationship to their periods so they should be able to get into their classrooms," Dan Borgen, Ed.D, La Quinta Middle School STEM Academy principal said.

Officials believe setting a routine from the start can help normalize the special circumstance of online instruction.

"Communicating with parents about those routines-- getting that routine set up, but being ready one step at a time for our elementary students. Being ready for that 8:15 zoom call," Carrillo Ranch Elementary School principal, Teddi Blackim said.

Blackim emphasized the support needed from parents, especially for younger children who are still learning to read and navigate technology.

Despite the easier process for middle and high school students who generally are able to log on themselves, school staff believes parent participation is crucial.

"In the event that your child is struggling, whether it’s academically or social emotional support that they need, this is where you need to reach out to the school," Rudy Wilson, Ed.D, La Quinta High School Principal said.

The district, along with others in the Coachella Valley, is offering extra layers of support for social emotional learning. School officials said it's necessary considering kids are not experiencing the normal school experience, in addition to not being around their peers.

"One of the safety nets that we implemented here is to add office hours and so if we notice that students are struggling for whatever reason, the office hours will afford us the opportunity to pull those kids in and give them some support and assistance when needed," Wilson said.

La Quinta High School is currently working to provide pep rallies and other activities to students so they don't miss out on the high school experience. Plans for events are still being considered, and may happen virtually.

Despite the challenges officials believe students can benefit from the virtual platform.

"Our kids are going to be more apt to be comfortable with computers and technology going forward, which will help them once they get to be young adults and out in the real world," Blackim said.

Electives will remain part of the curriculum. DSUSD educators are having to tap into their creativity when it comes to holding classes that often require hands-on learning.

"It’s going to be different for [kindergarten] than it would a fifth grader but I visualize breakout dance parties on our Zoom in kinder. There’s so many cool songs and dances out there," Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School physical education teacher, Bill Baker said.

Baker intends to have kids do activities while not having to focus so much on a computer screen.

"We have a really successful running club before school 2 days a week, we’re trying to think how to do that virtually," Baker said.

Palm Desert Charter Middle School Art Teacher Jeanne Jarden is working on obtaining art supplies for students to use at home. For now she has a plan for the start of the year.

"I just have a couple fun online digital projects they can started with," Jarden said.

It has been quite different for Shadow Hills High School Instrumental Music Teacher Paul Bluto. Normally some music students would be working on a performance for high school football this time of year. Now that kids are not preparing to perform for any events, Bluto said there is a chance to learn something new.

"Now it lets us explore a little more the creativity-- the kids are exploring composition, maybe creating music instead of performing music. Responding [to] how they feel about a piece of music," Bluto said.

Some students have created their own instructional videos to teach other students marching band techniques.

The district has also adopted new technology that will help kids learn and play at home.

"What we’ve done in music, theatre and choir is we’ve studied and accessed these different online resources that are going to allow our kids to practice their music online, be able to record their performances online and we’ll be able to evaluate them online," Bluto said.