Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:36 pm

Heat-exhausted hikers rescued from Palm Springs trail

ps hiker rescue

Two women overcome by heat exhaustion while hiking a Palm Springs trail amid blistering temperatures today required a helicopter hoist rescue.

A call came in about 1:40 p.m. that two hikers were experiencing heat- related medical issues on the Skyline Trail, about two miles from the closest roadway, according to Palm Springs Fire Department Capt. Nathan Gunkel.

Firefighters hiked in 115-degree heat to the women's location before calling in a helicopter, which airlifted the women from the hillside to a waiting ambulance, before returning to pick up the firefighters, Gunkel said.

The women, whose names were not released, were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

News Headlines / Top Stories

City News Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply