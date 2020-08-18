Heat-exhausted hikers rescued from Palm Springs trail

News

Two women overcome by heat exhaustion while hiking a Palm Springs trail amid blistering temperatures today required a helicopter hoist rescue.

A call came in about 1:40 p.m. that two hikers were experiencing heat- related medical issues on the Skyline Trail, about two miles from the closest roadway, according to Palm Springs Fire Department Capt. Nathan Gunkel.

PSFD, PSPD and AMR are currently onscene of the Skyline trail for 2 hikers experiencing medical issues, crews have began hiking approximately 2 miles up the mountain to make contact, CHP H-60 has been requested. Temps are nearly 115 degrees. Media please respond to the PS museum. pic.twitter.com/7rOAOwy6yj — Palm Springs Fire Department (@PalmSpringsFire) August 18, 2020

Firefighters hiked in 115-degree heat to the women's location before calling in a helicopter, which airlifted the women from the hillside to a waiting ambulance, before returning to pick up the firefighters, Gunkel said.

The women, whose names were not released, were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.