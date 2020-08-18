Indio road closed and power outage reported following a traffic collision
The Imperial Irrigation District reported a power outage that cut service to 261 customers in Indio Tuesday morning.
The utility blamed the outage on a traffic collision north of Highway 111 and south of Indio Boulevard, east of Jackson Street.
IID said all service was restored by 7:00 a.m., but Indio Boulevard remained closed to traffic westbound at Calhoun Street to Jackson Street. A KESQ reporter at the scene reported several downed power poles near Requa Street.
IID said troubleshooters were on site, but the estimated restoration time was unknown.
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 on-air now with updates.
Comments