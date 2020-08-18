Skip to Content
Indio road closed and power outage reported following a traffic collision

The Imperial Irrigation District reported a power outage that cut service to 261 customers in Indio Tuesday morning.

The utility blamed the outage on a traffic collision north of Highway 111 and south of Indio Boulevard, east of Jackson Street.

IID said all service was restored by 7:00 a.m., but Indio Boulevard remained closed to traffic westbound at Calhoun Street to Jackson Street. A KESQ reporter at the scene reported several downed power poles near Requa Street.

IID said troubleshooters were on site, but the estimated restoration time was unknown.

