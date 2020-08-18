Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Hemet

Alerts

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 1pm for areas of Riverside County including: Moreno Valley, Hemet, East Hemet, San Jacinto, Winchester, Valle Vista as strong gusty winds and hail have been reported from a very active cell.

The severe thunderstorm was located near Valle Vista, about 7 miles east of Hemet, moving northwest at 5 mph. Hazards include 70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. You can expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings as well.

The area impacted by the storm is also now under a Flash Flood Warning due to those storms until 3:45 PM.

