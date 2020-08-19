Apparent beating captured on camera in 29 Palms

Crime

Still cameras and video cameras in 29 Palms have captured images showing a man getting out of a car and beating another person near the 7-11 store on 29 Palms Highway.

A business owner has shared video with News Channel 3, and tells us he has contacted the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department to report the incident.

News Channel 3 has not received any reports indicating an arrest in the case, and there is no word of an arrest in connection with the attack.

Today News Channel 3 will look to talk with business owners in the area where the incident occurred and we'll attempt to get a comment from the Sheriff's Department regarding the case.

